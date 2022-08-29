The African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile has called on party members in the North West not to betray the party’s rich history in the province.

In his closing remarks at the party’s ninth-provincial conference in Rustenburg on Sunday, Mashatile reminded the newly-elected leadership of some of the stalwarts of the movement who came before them.

He says it’s commendable that the ANC in the North West will for the first time in four years have a proper Provincial Executive Committee instead of an interim structure that the National Executive Committee had appointed due to infighting.

Mashatile says, “You have a rich history and heritage of progressive struggle. It is the home of Moses Kotane, this is the home of JB Marks, Mama Ruth Mompati. It was in this province, in the City of Matlosana, that the mighty National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) was formed. We must never betray this history. You are standing on the shoulders of giants. The mission of unity and renewal of our organisation is our generational mission.”

Bushy Maape

The newly-elected North West ANC chairperson Nono Maloyi has dismissed suggestions that he will soon axe his arch-rival Bushy Maape from the position of premier following the recently concluded elective conference.

Maloyi was elected ANC provincial leader two weeks ago in a hotly- contested race. Maape withdrew his name at the last minute despite having been nominated to be among the 30- member PEC leadership.

Speaking to the media at the end of the 9th provincial conference in Rustenburg, Maloyi said he was more concerned about the unity of the ANC than purging what he termed his would-be detractors.

‘Faith within the ANC structures”

Maloyi says the outcome of the 9th ANC North West Provincial Conference, must bring hope and faith within the ANC structures in the ANC-led government.

He says, “I am obviously very excited to be part of this process by virtue of us at least finally after four years having an opportunity to can converge into this arena and be able to discuss a type of leadership that we want and be able to put forth these people that we think they can provide leadership to the province.”

Maloyi appealed to delegates to ensure that divisions within the party become a thing of the past.

”The outcome of this conference must guarantee hope and faith in the structures of the African National Congress in the ANC-led government. We must be optimistic all of us comrades that ill-discipline, factionalism, corruption, infighting, disruptions, gangsters, lies, hatred, greed, selfishness, political jealousy discussing internal organisation matters in public platforms will be buried after this conference,” he says.

Additional reporting by Ntebo Mokobo