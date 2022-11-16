African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile will on Wednesday be leading the party’s Letsema campaign in the Ditsobotla Local Municipality in Lichtenburg in the North West.

Mashatile will conduct door-to-door visits in ward 3 in the Boikhutso township.

This is part of the party’s campaign in the area ahead of by-elections scheduled to take place on the 14th of December.

The dissolution of the Ditsobotla local council two months ago prompted the by-elections.

The council was deemed dysfunctional and unable to execute its constitutional obligations.

This hampered the delivery of basic services such as water and sanitation.

Since the announcement for the date of the by-elections, several political parties have intensified campaigning in the area.

The recent national figure to visit the area last weekend was Freedom Front Plus leader Dr Pieter Groenewald.

Many more are expected to visit the area ahead of the by-elections.

The Independent Electoral Commission says all political parties including, independent candidates intending to contest the by-elections, have until next week Monday to register their candidates.

Meanwhile, during a voter registration weekend late last month, various people encouraged residents in areas such as Lichtenburg and Coligny to register and vote in their numbers during the by-election.

