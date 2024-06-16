Mashatile to deliver Youth Day keynote address

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Scores of young people are expected to descend on the Old Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane today as part of the 2024 Youth Day national commemoration.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to deliver the keynote address.

This year’s commemoration is held under the theme ”Actively Embracing the socio-economic gains of our democracy”.

Young people however still grapple with a number of socio-economic issues.

Economic analyst Stephen Mantsho says young people need to be empowered.

“Today we are here and we are observing a very big milestone of thirty years… We are looking into the issues of youth unemployment as one of the main figures but even empowering the youth here in the country, yes it can be celebrated because we are looking into this day being a milestone of the youth in South Africa.”

Youth Day 2024 | National commemoration to take place at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane: