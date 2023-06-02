African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President Paul Mashatile says they will engage with former ANC President Thabo Mbeki to campaign for the party.

Mashatile and ANC members held an election strategic workshop in Kimberley to address service delivery issues people have in the Northern Cape and how they will resolve them.

In a recent radio interview, Mbeki said he was not sure whether he would campaign for the ANC in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Mashatile spoke to the SABC on elections, the ICC warrant of arrest for Russian President Vladimir Putin and many other issues.

“Well we would like him to be in the campaign with us, we will go and see him and if there are issues he is worried about, we will resolve those with him. But he has always campaigned for the ANC and I am sure once we have had the discussion he will play a role,” says Mashatile.