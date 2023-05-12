Deputy President Paul Mashatile has refused to be drawn to comment on allegations that South Africa supplied weapons to Russia to aid its war in Ukraine.

On Thursday, US Ambassador Reuben Brigety said the country had provided ammunition to Russia through a Russian ship that docked at the Simonstown’s naval base in Cape Town in December last year.

Mashatile is the Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee looking into the visit by Russian President, Vladimir Putin for the BRICS Summit in August this year.

This follows the International Criminal Court’s warrant of arrest against Putin.

Mashatile addressed the media during the official visit of Colombian Vice President, Francia Márquez in Pretoria.

“It’s a historic day. Let’s focus on this good initiative. Some of the things are going to be addressed elsewhere. You know that very well. Let’s focus on this good initiative.”

VIDEO | Deputy president Paul Mashatile hosts his Colombian counterpart Francia Márquez: