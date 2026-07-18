Mashatile launches Babanango Communal Water Supply Scheme in KZN

As South Africa marked Nelson Mandela Day, Deputy President Paul Mashatile launched the Babanango Communal Water Supply Scheme in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

This will bring safe drinking water to communities that have long struggled with unreliable supply.

The project, which will benefit about 2,000 residents across more than four communities, forms part of the handover of 27 decentralised water supply schemes across KwaZulu-Natal aimed at expanding access to safe drinking water.

For years, many families in Babanango relied on boreholes after water tankers stopped coming.

Poor roads and limited service delivery have also forced residents to travel to nearby towns such as Nquthu and Melmoth for healthcare, groceries, and other basic services.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the government is now prioritising rural communities that have been left behind.

“There is a spring up the mountain there, where we get a lot of water plus underground water. That spring is protected, but the reason why we have this treatment plant is that we have detected that the water needs to be treated. You know, when the water comes from underground, they do detect some minerals and other things. So, when the water comes here, it gets treated properly, before it then gets sent to communities to use and drink,” says Mashatile.

Behind the new water scheme is a treatment plant designed to tackle two rural challenges at once — access to safe drinking water and unreliable electricity.

Umgeni-uThukela Water COO, Sanele Mazibuko, says the solar-powered treatment plant is designed to continue operating even during electricity outages.

“So, we have about a 5-day capacity, electrical capacity storage. So, in the event of rainy days or rainy week, we will be able to supply, through the storage of these batteries. So, in terms of the water supply, we also have sufficient capacity. We have about half a day of storage capacity in the event anything failing in the treatment plans. So, our storage is sufficient to be able to supply just about 15 hours of a day or so,” says Mazibuko.

Residents say access to clean water is a welcome start, but they hope it will be followed by improved service delivery.

Local resident Nomfundo Ntombela says the community also needs better roads, jobs, and easier access to essential services.

“We’re struggling, really struggling. We rely on boreholes. If not boreholes, then sometimes we used to get water trucks, but they ae no longer coming. Even when we ask from our counsellors and municipality members, they really don’t tell us what’s really happening. We have a very, very big challenge of water in this area, in this area,” she says.

Government says the launch forms part of a broader national programme to accelerate water provision to underserved communities, with similar projects also being handed over in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.