Newly appointed Deputy President Paul Mashatile carried out his first official duty at the Union Buildings on Friday. Mashatile, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the South African National Aids Council (SANAC), convened his first special extended SANAC Plenary meeting.

Performing his first official duty as second in command, Deputy President Paul Mashatile sat with various stakeholders of the multi-sectoral body, SANAC which aims to create a collective response to HIV, TB and STIs in South Africa.

‘I would like to take this opportunity, to welcome all the members of this plenary – as you know this is my first time to chair this session….. and the Minister gave me long briefings.”

SANAC’s vision is to have a South Africa, free from the burden of HIV, TB and STIs.

Welcoming Mashatile to his appointment, SANAC Co-Chair Steve Letsike highlighted the importance of a political will.

”Deputy President, one of the biggest tasks is the political will and commitment, we seek this in combating HIV, TB and STI’s – one, not only from yourself but your entire leadership of government … where they are must remain committed, must produce a strong visible active participation.”

The council is preparing for the official launch of the new National Strategic Plan for HIV, TB and STIs for the period 2023-2028.

As chairperson, Mashatile is expected to provide stewardship to the structure which will coordinate and guide the implementation of the plan.