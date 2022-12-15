ANC Treasurer-General and acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile says he is confident that they will have good a conference that will unite the party.

The ANC is going to its 55th national conference on Friday, with several members vying for seats in the top six.

Mashatile has the backing of Gauteng for the position of deputy president.

Speaking to SABC News on the sidelines of the Special ANC Gauteng Provincial General Council, Mashatile said he was confident that he would be part of the new leadership.

Video – ANC in Gauteng holds PGC | Samkele Maseko speaks to ANC’s Paul Mashatile:

Meanwhile, The African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) nominee Tony Yengeni, says they will use the national conference to fight against what he says are party rules that are made for the few that do not agree with the current leadership.

He and others including the former ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini, were disqualified from nomination to the NEC because of their criminal records. However, Yengeni is now eligible to be elected to the party’s NEC, after a successful appeal.

Video – Tony Yengeni says he was wrongfully disqualified from running for ANC NEC position:

He says he will now support the five Members of Parliament, who voted with the opposition in endorsing the Section S89 report.

”This is not happening for the first time, it happened in Parliament against Jacob Zuma, and those our comrades including members of the National Executive Committee, voted against Zuma and there was nothing that happened to them. No, then and now. Nothing has happened,” Yengeni added.

Video – Tony Yengeni cleared to stand for NEC position: