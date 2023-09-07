Deputy President, Paul Mashatile says he is confident that load shedding would be a thing of the past by next year.

He was addressing journalists of the Parliamentary Press Gallery Association.

An address by the Deputy President to the PGA has always been a regular occurrence, but it has not taken place in the past five years.

Mashatile was asked what, among the many issues the country faces, is the one that worries him most.

“I have been very worried about load shedding. We are working closely with the Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. We want to put it behind us next year. We are going to push… but not push these power stations to the point of total breakdown.”

Mashatile says intensive maintenance is being done to power stations, in an effort to relieve the ongoing power cuts on a long-term basis.

“We are allowing Minister Ramokgopa to do a lot of maintenance. So, if you see a bit of spike at moment, they are doing intensive maintenance. They have taken a lot of them for maintenance. When they come back online then you will see we will reduce load shedding and go down and down.”

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s media briefing on Stage 6 load shedding