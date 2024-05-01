Mashatile calls for public-private sector partnership to create jobs

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the private sector should work together with government to address unemployment in the country.

Mashatile attended the Mpumalanga ANC Fundraising Gala Dinner, that was held in the Mbombela Stadium. Mpumalanga is the hub of the coal industry, accounting for approximately 80% of the total coal production in the country.

“Everywhere you go, you find this issue. I’m sure those of you who are doing door to door work, you come across this all the time, ‘Comrades we love the ANC, but we are unemployed,’ that’s why I’m saying after elections, let’s put South Africa to work. Let’s create these work opportunities through the expanded public works programmes and many other programmes that we have. “

One of the people businesspeople attending the event, Gabriel Ngomane, says they have a good working relationship with government and the ruling party.

“I’m one of the businessmen who attended the Gala Dinner today. Government you know, we are working you know. When you get an opportunity, you grab it with both hands. And we are delivering what the government gives to us. We are working with other companies which we cannot mention today here, but we love the ANC and that’s why we are here and the relationship between us and the government is good because when we are given an opportunity we deliver.”