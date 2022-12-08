African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile has requested the Provincial Executive Committee of the party in the Eastern Cape to provide a report outlining the basis for its decision to dissolve the Amathole Region.

In a letter seen by the SABC, directed to the provincial secretary Lulama Nguckayithobi, Mashatile says the National Executive Committee (NEC) decided that provincial structures should desist from dissolving branches in the middle of nominations to prevent destabilising that process.

The dissolved Regional Executive Committee (REC) of the Amathole Region filed a dispute with the party’s National Disciplinary Committee. The former spokesperson of the Amathole Region, Thabo Matiwane maintains that the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) acted irrationally

“The PEC while it has been empowered to supervise the work of the structures below it including the region in this case, it’s not justified, it’s irrational. Yes, l can call it as an abuse of power in the context of how they have handled this matter particularly the PEC deployees telling untruths in their reports on how we have conducted ourselves including not attending to ANC activities. Our appeal includes everything that has been said,” Matiwane explains.

The ANC’s provincial secretary, Lulama Nguckayithobi, is yet to respond to a request for comment on this.