African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer General, Paul Mashatile, has admitted that the disbanded municipal council of the Ditsobotla Local Municipality has failed its residents by not providing basic services.

The council was elected during last year’s local government elections.

Mashatile was speaking in Lichtenburg in the North West ahead of next month’s by-elections in the Ditsobotla Local Municipality.

@MYANC TG Cde @PMashatile is in Ditsobotla, North West Province for the provincial ANC’s #Letsema campaign. #ANCLetsema Campaign is aimed at placing structures of the ANC at the forefront of community struggles including service delivery and social inclusion. pic.twitter.com/rl3nTVlxC6 — African National Congress (@MYANC) November 16, 2022

Mashatile’s visit to Lichtenburg started with a Letsema program at Boikhutso township where the lack of service delivery was evident. Residents used the opportunity to voice their frustrations.

“I have a problem with sewage. It smells bad and I am sick. I am unable to eat because of the terrible sewage smell,” says one resident.

“There’s no service delivery here. That’s my biggest concern,” laments another one.

“We would like to know what you’re going to do for us because we have no houses, no water, no roads here,” says the disgruntled resident.

WATCH | Addressing @MYANC volunteers post the #ANCLetsema campaign in Ditsobotla, North West Province. The #ANCLetsema campaign aims to place the @MyANC at the forefront of community struggles including #servicedelivery and #socialinclusion. pic.twitter.com/61I9mh6XPP — Paul Mashatile (@PMashatile) November 16, 2022

Door-to-door visits were also conducted in Jerusalema informal settlement, and promises of a better tomorrow were made. However, this was not without the ANC having to admit its failures.

“We have always accepted there are failures but we are intervening. The people of Ditsobotla can see that we are intervening. We want to say to them, have hope that your ANC is here. The leadership of the ANC is here, we will change this place for the better,” says Mashatile.

Mashatile says they expect the coming by-elections in the Ditsobotla local municipality to be highly contested, as some former ANC councillors are contesting the elections as independents.