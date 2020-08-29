Former Joburg mayor and businessman, Herman Mashaba, says his new political party, ActionSA, supports the call for electoral reform.

Mashaba was addressing the virtual launch where he presented the party’s name and logo, its constitution as well as solutions it offers for South Africa.

Mashaba says the changes that ActionSA support will hold elected officials accountable.

“South Africans must vote directly for their president, members of parliament, premiers and their MECs. We should this in constituency based system that forces political parties to put forward credible candidates not the career politicians that sit in our parliament representing their own ambitions and not our needs. If we did this in our country, we would be to hold elected officials accountable and what candidates offer would be more important than which political party they represent.”

Mashaba, says his new political party will reform labour laws and end the stranglehold that trade unions have on government.

Below is ActionSA’s launch:

Shortly after his departure from the Democratic Alliance (DA) in 2019, Mashaba established the People’s Dialogue which he used to gain support for the formation of his new party.

Mashaba says South Africa’s economy should flourish.

“We will lead the revitalisation of the South African economy through a clear, decisive and uncompromising implementation of policies that will deliver the promise of a prosperous and shared future.”

“We will reform the labour laws our country and end the strong hold that trade unions have had over our government. Trade unions are a key stakeholder just like any other but they will not have a veto right of our economic destiny.”