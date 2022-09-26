ActionSA leader, Herman Mashaba says they are expecting to see more former Democratic Alliance (DA) leaders and members join the party ahead of the 2024 national elections. Action SA has bagged another former DA leader, this time in the Northern Cape.

The party has announced, Andrew Louw who left the DA in 2020 as its new provincial head.

Mashaba says getting former DA leaders is easy because they share the same vision as ActionSA.

“If you want to win fish, you don’t go fish in a desert, you’re going to the ocean, and right now, one thing for sure with DA, there is obviously potential because most of the colleagues in the DA are good committed South Africans who are going to help us turn this country (around) and all the other ones who are going to help unseat the ANC. You see Andrew today; you’re going to see more and more visible towards 2024, DA people joining us,” says Mashaba.

Newly-appointed Action SA leader in the Northern Cape, Andrew Louw says his record of fighting corruption while in the Democratic Alliance speaks for him.

Louw is a former DA provincial leader who left the party in 2020.

The new ActionSA provincial leader has rubbished claims that he joined the party because he is disgruntled. He instead says he wants to continue to fight corruption in the province.

“If people want to join the Action SA because they’re disgruntled, then I think they’re at the wrong place. People must join Action SA because it’s people that want to make sure we go into government, it’s people that say I’m prepared to follow Herman Mashaba because he is an ethical man, he is a man of integrity, he is a man that will not be corrupted by any individual. In this province, I fought corruption for many years, and I’m prepared to do that again,” says Louw.