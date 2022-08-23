Action South Africa (ActionSA) leader, Herman Mashaba, has praised Vytjie Mentor for her role in exposing corruption at government level.

The whistleblower passed away this morning, at the age of 58, after suffering heart complications.

Mentor was known for blowing the whistle on the Gupta family corruption under the Zuma administration.

Mashaba says South Africa should appreciate her efforts to expose allegations of state capture.

“Vytjie unfortunately died, but she died as a proud South African who played a key role in exposing the African National Congress (ANC) corruption with the Guptas and how she was treated by her own party – including compromising the credibility of her submission. But something she has always maintained is that the truth will always come out. Unfortunately, she died untimely, but as ActionSA we appreciate the role that she played,” says Mashaba.

Former MP Vytjie Mentor passes away:

