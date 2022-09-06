Action SA leader Herman Mashaba has described, as unfortunate, allegations that some Johannesburg councillors were offered bribes by the ANC.
Action SA and six other political parties have opened a case of corruption and bribery against the ANC following last week’s removal of Vasco da Gama as City of Johannesburg Council Speaker, through a vote of no confidence.
It is believed that councillors were offered a bribe in exchange for voting against the Speaker.
Mashaba says corrupt activities risk compromising South Africa’s democracy.
“We just cannot have a situation where the ANC is going to use money to buy public representatives. It compromises our democracy as a country. We know the ANC buys their own people in their conferences and now they are going to the extent of buying our democracy. It is very unfortunate.”
Below is Mashaba’s full interview on SAfm’s First Take programme:
Joburg coalition parties accuse ANC of corruption and bribery: