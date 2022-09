Action SA leader Herman Mashaba has described, as unfortunate, allegations that some Johannesburg councillors were offered bribes by the ANC

Action SA and six other political parties have opened a case of corruption and bribery against the ANC following last week’s removal of Vasco da Gama as City of Johannesburg Council Speaker, through a vote of no confidence.

It is believed that councillors were offered a bribe in exchange for voting against the Speaker.

Mashaba says corrupt activities risk compromising South Africa’s democracy.