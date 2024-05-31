Mashaba attributes Action SA’s poor showing to MK Party’s emergence

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba has attributed the poor showing of his party to the emergence of the MK party in the 2024 national and provincial polls.

With over 60% of results captured, the party has recorded just over 1% of voter support nationally, with less than 1% in all provinces except in Gauteng and North West.

The three-and-a-half-year-old party says it hopes to get a final tally of 1.5 % of the national vote and send four or five representatives to the national assembly and provincial legislatures.

Addressing the media at the National Results Centre in Midrand, on Friday, Mashaba says, “But one of the things that we missed seeing was the emergence of the MK party, it really obviously took all of us by surprise. I think none of us can dispute the effect of the MK party, a party of a former president something that I don’t know if it has happened anywhere else in the world but in our particular case it has happened and it has impacted our performance but are we going to commit suicide absolutely not, we are sending a team of talented South Africans to the national assembly to the provinces where we have representation and actually gear ourselves for the future.”

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba reacts to the results: