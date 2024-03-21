Mashaba accuses govt of failing to protect rights of citizens

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has accused government of failing to protect the rights of South Africans.

He was speaking at the Phelindaba Cemetery in Sharpeville outside Johannesburg where he joined the PAC in commemorating the Sharpeville Massacre.

Mashaba says that government is not doing enough to protect South Africans from criminals.

“It’s unfortunate that we call this day Human Rights Day. I’m not really sure what is the meaning of Human Rights. Human Rights where 86 people are being murdered each day. 86 people reported cases. Every 11 minutes a woman is being raped. A country where this government has allowed international drug cartels to come and destroy the lives of our youth and in the process destroy our families and our way of life,” adds Mashaba.

Sharpeville Massacre Commemoration | ActionSA on the legacy of the massacre:

Meanwhile, the PAC secretary-general Apa Pooe says the fight for land remains critical in the liberation of African people from social injustices.

“The liberation struggle in this country was about the return of the land, and by the return of the land we mean the economy. If the economy is not yet returned to the African people it would appear that their struggle was in vain. Because without the economy there is nothing we can do. We know that our people are still experiencing hardship in terms of service delivery, electricity, water, unemployment and all of that. So as the PAC we remain very steadfast that once we resolve the issue of the land and return the land to the African people, then some of those injustices will be resolved.”