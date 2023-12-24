Maseru Border Authority welcomes thousands without any glitches

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Maseru Border Authority says they have welcomed thousands of travellers between South Africa and Lesotho without any glitches since the beginning of the week. This as travellers continue to make their way to Lesotho ahead of Christmas day.

The authority say they have developed an integrated operational plan with all the stakeholders to ease the pressure on busy days. Border management authority assistant, Kelebogile Loate says plans are in place to address any eventualities.

“So far we are at the second phase which is a departure phase, so we had high movement of volumes since the 22nd and this actually the last leg of it. So today we are not having much. But the past 24 hours it was very busy. But so far, so good and we were able to process all travellers.”

Some travellers from South Africa to Lesotho have expressed joy that they have managed to travel back home safely and on time to spend Christmas with their loved ones. They say the visibility of law enforcement on the country’s national roads such as the N-1 and N-6 has made travelling much safer.

