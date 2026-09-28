Masemola’s reinstatement being considered: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the possible reinstatement of suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola is being considered.

He was attending the 85th anniversary of the Men’s Guild of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Alberton, east of Johannesburg.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) dropped charges against Masemola earlier this month, giving a green light for his possible return to work.

Masemola was initially charged and arrested by the Independent Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) for alleged violations of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), relating to concerns over compliance with public finance regulations.

Speaking to SABC News on the sidelines of the event, Ramaphosa says, “The NPA’s decision has been noted and the matter remains under consideration; have the patience to wait for an outcome.”

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