Masemola’s Medicare24 Tshwane District tender case postponed

The case of several senior police officials, including suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, has been postponed to September 29 in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court.

Masemola is facing four charges under the Public Finance Management Act.

They relate to the irregular awarding of a R228 million Medicare 24 Tshwane Districts tender

Masemola’s co-accused are facing charges including fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The state alleges that as SAPS accounting officer, Masemola failed to act quickly enough to prevent irregular spending and financial losses linked to the tender.

VIDEO |Medicare 24 Tshwane corruption case: