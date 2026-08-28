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Masemola, co-accused back in court over R228 mln SAPS tender

FILE | National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola addresses a media briefing.
  • FILE | National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola addresses a media briefing.
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SABC News

Several senior police officials, including the suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, are expected back in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court this Friday morning.

Masemola is facing four charges under the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

They relate to the irregular awarding of a R228-million SAPS tender to Medicare24 Tshwane District.

Masemola’s co-accused are facing charges including fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The state alleges that as SAPS accounting officer, Masemola failed to act quickly enough to prevent irregular spending and financial losses linked to the Medicare24 Tshwane District tender.

He is also accused of failing to prevent irregular and wasteful expenditure.

Most of the accused served on the SAPS Bid Adjudication Committee.

Prosecutors have also said the charge sheet may be amended if the court’s decision from the case dockets reveals anything new.

Reporting by Siphiwe Mkhize

Medicare24 Tshwane District Case | More charges to be added against top SAPS officials

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