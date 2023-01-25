The case of the three men accused of assaulting two young men at the Maselspoort Resort in Bloemfontein on Christmas Day has been postponed to February 28 in the local Magistrate’s Court.

The state still has to view the video footage of the incident. A video of the incident caused outrage on social media with many saying it was a racist attack.

Jakobus Klaasen, Johan Nel and Stephanus van der Westhuizen appeared briefly in court.

Klaasen is facing three charges of attempted murder, common assault and crimen injuria.

He allegedly attempted to drown one of the teenagers following a scuffle over the usage of the swimming pool.

Various political parties including the EFF demonstrated outside court. The Free State Tourism MEC Makalo Mohale was also in court to support the family of the victims.

