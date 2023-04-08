Two Marumo Gallants F.C. staff members Rufus Matsena and Tebogo Amos Dhlomo who were detained in Libya following the team’s CAF Confederation Cup match against Libya’s Al Akhdar on 19th March are finally set to return home.

Team media officer Matsena and team physio Dhlomo have been held for more than two weeks.

This comes after a mediation meeting held this Thursday with relevant officials and representatives from various organisations.

SA on a bid to have two Marumo Gallants club officials released from captivity in Libya:

Club management has confirmed that the travel documents for the two employees have been returned, and that both Matsena and Dhlomo are ready for their much awaited return to their country and families.

The two are expected to arrive in Johannesburg over the course of the current long weekend.