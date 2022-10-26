Mexico manager Gerardo Martino is confident of winning over fans with a strong showing at the World Cup despite a string of poor results leading up to the tournament in Qatar.

Mexico, who have won only seven out of 15 games in 2022, attracted heavy criticism from supporters following friendly defeats by Uruguay, Paraguay and Colombia.

They kick off their World Cup campaign against Poland in Group C on Nov. 22 followed by games against Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

Martino said the criticism is understandable and he expects his side, who will be accompanied by a large contingent of fans, to respond with their performances on the pitch.

“There is no need to complain to the people (for the criticism), against Poland there will be 50 000 Mexicans cheering for the team, that is guaranteed,” Martino told Mexican media outlet Mediotiempo on Tuesday.

“The question is that the team is up to the level of a World Cup and the rivals, and that we get through the games, that will change people’s opinions.”

Martino added that the players who joined the camp this week are mentally ready and despite the atypical timing of the World Cup, the process has been similar to that of past editions.

“It doesn’t vary much from what happens every four years,” the Argentine said.

“We receive the players after a local football match, some win and some lose, some feel better and others not so much.

“The players are already used to changing the mentality from club to national team.”

Mexico play their final warm-up matches against Iraq on November 9 and Sweden a week later.