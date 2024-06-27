Martin Luther King III concerned about Kenya’s deadly protests

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The son of civil rights icon the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has expressed his deep concern about this week’s deadly protests in Kenya.

Martin Luther King III and his wife Arndrea Waters King are currently on a private visit to the East African nation, but their work as leaders of the Drum Major Institute seeks to advance the work of the late Dr. King’s legacy of peace, justice and equity.

They shared a joint audio/visual statement echoing a global call for peaceful protests, open dialogue and the need to focus on building solidarity and community in Kenya.

King III says, “My father, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and my mother, Coretta Scott King, held an unwavering commitment to nonviolence and civil rights, which transformed the landscape of America and inspired movements for justice and equality worldwide. Dad said nonviolence is a powerful and just weapon which cuts without wounding and ennobles the man who wills it.”

He says, “The greatest legislative strides my dad and his team were able to make, such as the passing of a civil rights act, were realised through nonviolent tactics. My parents envisioned a beloved community, a society based on justice, equal opportunity and love of one’s fellow human beings. Kenyans and security forces. The world is watching. Show the world your voice. Rise not in anger, but in a harmonious call for justice. Dad said, at the centre of nonviolence stands the principle of love.”

‘The world watches the nation of Kenya’

Waters King says, “We stand before you today on your land here in Kenya. Not as strangers, but as fellow travelers on the road to peace, justice and equity. The world watches the nation of Kenya. As Kenyans take to the streets to make your voices heard in protest, we implore you to remember the profound power of nonviolent protest. Nonviolence is not merely a tactic. It is a profound expression of moral courage.”

She says, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of protesters and the violence in burning parts of the Parliament building. We implore protesters and security forces to use nonviolent tactics at this time. Martin Luther King Junior said ‘In the nonviolent struggle, there is room for everyone. There is no distinction of color nor requirement other than a steadfast commitment to justice, courage and love.’ We urge you to let your protest be a testament to your dignity and discipline.”

