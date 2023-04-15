The African National Congress (ANC) in Mangaung says it has learned with shock of the passing of former Free State Premier Beatrice Marshoff.

She passed away on Saturday morning at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Soweto at the age of 66.

The party says the Marshoff selflessly served the people of the province with the highest ethical standards expected of ANC deployees.

ANC Mangaung spokesperson Ncamile Nxangisa says the party had to tap into the wisdom of Marshoff, along with many other veterans of the movement, to realise the success of the unity and renewal programme.

COPE spokesperson Dennis Bloem says the passing of Marshoff is a huge loss not only to her family but also to the people of the Free State and the entire country.

Bloem says the country has lost a dedicated, hardworking and loyal servant of the people.

COPE has conveyed its sincere and heartfelt condolences to Marshoff’s family, friends and her political party, the ANC.