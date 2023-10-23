Marshalltown fire victims accuse shelter of forceful removal

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Victims of the Marshalltown fire in the Johannesburg CBD which ravaged a residential building in August have accused the shelter management and City of Joburg officials of trying to forcefully remove them from the shelters.

The victims were taken to several shelters in the wake of the fire which claimed 77 lives in August.

Earlier this month, residents in the South of Johannesburg barricaded roads with burning tyres in an attempt to stop the relocation of the fire victims from the shelters to an open veld in the area citing safety concerns.

The City is yet to comment on the allegations.

One of the victims living at Hoflands Park Recreational Center, Isaac Simons explains.

“They are forcing us to move out this area, they didn’t get any money while others. They are forcing us, we don’t know what we going to do. Metro police came with the management of this place forcing us to move out and put pepper spray.”

Marshalltown fire victims accuse government of leaving them stranded: