Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Commission of Inquiry into the cause of the five-storey Usindiso Building inferno has been postponed until further notice due to safety concerns.

This was after the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services informed the Commission that the venue they were using did not comply with the City’s by-laws.

The law requires more than one fire exit to accommodate the people attending.

The organisers will be required to use this time to find a larger and more suitable venue for the public hearings.

The deadly fire on 31 August in Johannesburg’s Marshalltown claimed 76 lives and left dozens injured and hundreds homeless.

Safety concerns have temporarily halted the work of the Commission of Inquiry into the Johannesburg deadly fire. Major media houses were denied access to the venue due to capacity constraints and insufficient emergency exits on day 1 of the commission.

Video: Marshalltown fire inquiry postponed indefinitely

The venue was said to only be able to accommodate 25 people leaving many media houses frustrated.

“As you heard from Commissioner Khampepe our clients issued a notice informing the commission they have not complied with the bylaws of the city,” says Tshiamo Sedumedi, Director at MNS Attorneys.

The notice of breach of safety standards was issued by the City of Johannesburg. It comes after the commission heard that all emergency exits were blocked during the fire that gutted the Usindiso Building.

“Friday, the city advised the commission that given the headcount and the number of fire escapes another venue had to be organized. It is in that regard that the city issued this notice to the commission,” Sedumedi adds.

The commission has been given six months to investigate the cause of the fire and the prevalence of illegally occupied buildings better known as hijacked buildings in the city.

