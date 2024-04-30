Markram set to lead ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad

Reading Time: < 1 minute

South African all-rounder, Aiden Markram, will lead a 15-player squad to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies in June. It will be his first World Cup assignment since being named T20 International captain.

The squad includes two uncapped T20 International players – Lions batter Ryan Rickelton and Dolphins fast bowler Ottniel Baartman. The team will benefit from the experience of batters Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, while Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will lead the pace attack.

They’ll be supported by Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee. There are also three spinners in the squad – Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi and Bjorn Fortuin. The Proteas’ first match of the tournament is against Sri Lanka on June 3 in New York.

This is your T20 World Cup Proteas Men’s team South Africa! 🌟 Let’s rally behind our squad as they aim to conquer the world stage and bring home the gold! 🏆💥 Stay tuned for the out of this world performances! #T20WorldCup #OutOfThisWorld #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/NVwYYsN7cH — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) April 30, 2024