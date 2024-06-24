Markram relieved as Proteas reach T20 World Cup semis final

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Proteas skipper Aiden Markram has expressed relief after his team advanced to the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup. The Proteas beat hosts, the West Indies, by three wickets in a rain-interrupted final Super Eight match in Antigua.

After being sent in to bat first, the Windies were restricted to 135 for eight in their allotted 20 overs.

After a rain delay, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method came into effect, and the South Africans were set a revised target of 123 off 17 overs.

This they achieved with only five deliveries remaining in the match. Although it was touch and go, Markram was pleased with the result.

“We would’ve liked to be a lot more convincing in getting the job done with bat in hand, especially after that rain break,” Markram said.

“We thought the wicket was playing nicely. We probably just didn’t take care of little partnerships to get us closer and kill the game at that time. Probably looking to kill the game too early. But I suppose it’s been the story of our comp. We get ourselves in tricky positions and, by hook or by crook, get over the line.”