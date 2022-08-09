The Marikana Tragedy marked a turning point for organised labour in South Africa.

Thousands of miners embarked on a wildcat strike, during which 34 were shot and killed by the police.

The two major unions, AMCU and NUM were fierce rivals, ahead of the strike.

Workers defected to AMCU, reportedly, because they felt NUM was too comfortable with mine management.

The strike started on the ninth of August in 2012, with over three thousand workers demanding 12 500 rand monthly salaries.

We’re still waiting for Ramaphosa to come apologise, 4 years after his commitment: Marikana survivor

Though unions say things have calmed down, others say there’s still rivalry among unions in the sector.

Labour expert Mamokgethi Molopyane says though the past decade presented an opportunity for unions to improve their governance, that has not been achieved.

“Marikana presented an opportunity for unions in a way, to re-evaluate themselves in how they communicate with their members, in how their members perceive the leaders as either being accessible or inaccessible, and remedy that. And I do not think that has happened. since the event of Marikana.

However, there has been lessons that the longer it takes for union leaders to respond to grievances, the more it simmers into something much worse and spreads throughout the unions.”