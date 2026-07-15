March and March seeks police protection after leader slain

The anti-illegal immigration group, March and March, is calling on police to provide protection for its leaders, saying they fear for their safety following the killing of the organisation’s leader, Andile Somgxada.

The group marched from Palmridge Road, east of Johannesburg, on Wednesday morning in honour of Somgxada.

He was allegedly shot in what the movement describes as an “assassination” while leaving his home earlier this month. He was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The movement alleges that Somgxada had received death threats because of his campaign against illegal immigration and believes his killing was targeted.

March and March secretary Nompumelelo Tenyane says the organisation is determined to continue its campaign despite growing safety concerns.

Tenyane says, “So we are here to say, guys, to the police officials, be aware, we are being killed for fighting for our country that we love so much. Uh, our leader Andile Somgxada was one of the good leaders. We could say heroes of our country because he loved this country so much that he even died for it. He paid for it while he was fighting business compliance in our communities, while he was fighting illegal immigration.”