Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

March and March seeks police protection after leader slain

  • [FILE] March and March members honours their slain leader
  • Image Credits :
  • Calvin Dludla
SABC News

The anti-illegal immigration group, March and March, is calling on police to provide protection for its leaders, saying they fear for their safety following the killing of the organisation’s leader, Andile Somgxada.

The group marched from Palmridge Road, east of Johannesburg, on Wednesday morning in honour of Somgxada.

He was allegedly shot in what the movement describes as an “assassination” while leaving his home earlier this month. He was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The movement alleges that Somgxada had received death threats because of his campaign against illegal immigration and believes his killing was targeted.

March and March secretary Nompumelelo Tenyane says the organisation is determined to continue its campaign despite growing safety concerns.

Tenyane says, “So we are here to say, guys, to the police officials, be aware, we are being killed for fighting for our country that we love so much. Uh, our leader Andile Somgxada was one of the good leaders. We could say heroes of our country because he loved this country so much that he even died for it. He paid for it while he was fighting business compliance in our communities, while he was fighting illegal immigration.”

March and March movement to honour fallen leader in East Rand

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News