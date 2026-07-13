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March and March confirms leader in Ekurhuleni gunned down

FILE: Members of civil society groups and human rights organisations hold placards as they take part in a march calling for stronger government action against illegal immigration in Pretoria, South Africa, April 28, 2026.
  • FILE: Members of civil society groups and human rights organisations hold placards as they take part in a march calling for stronger government action against illegal immigration in Pretoria, South Africa, April 28, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Neria Hlakotsa

Anti-illegal immigrant group, March and March, has confirmed the death of its leader in Ekurhuleni who was gunned down in an alleged assassination.

Andile Somgxada was shot while leaving his home on 4 July and was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds last week Thursday.

March and March spokesperson Sandile Dube says the movement has been receiving death threats because of their stance on illegal migration.

“March and March has been receiving death threats in this case of our leader in Ekurhuleni. So, we confirm that there’s a number of death threats that we are receiving throughout South Africa for wanting what’s best for the South Africans.”

VIDEO| March and March has been leading marchers against undocumented immigrants:

 

 

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