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March and March claims protests have eased burden on govt departments

  • People march as anti-immigrant protesters go door-to-door in search of undocumented foreign nationals to take them to the police, after an unofficial June 30 deadline set by anti-immigrant groups for undocumented migrants to leave the country had passed, in Alexandra township, South Africa, July 9, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC News

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma says the mass protests against undocumented foreign nationals have led to positive improvements in several government departments that were under strain due to the high influx of migrants.

To date, more than 70,000 undocumented foreign nationals have been repatriated to their countries of origin.

The repatriations followed heightened tensions and nationwide protests against illegal immigration.

Briefing the media in Durban, Ngobese-Zuma also attributed the decline in crime to the large-scale repatriation of undocumented foreign nationals.

“Many children of illegal immigrants have left the country with their parents, paving a way for South African children to access basic education. At the end of last year, we were flooded with cries from concerned parents whose children had no place in school, leading us to demonstrate outside Addington Primary School. Thousands of immigrants who abused our healthcare facilities have also left the country, saving government millions in expenditure for medication, surgeries, clinics and hospital admissions, and therefore, many South African lives have been saved,” she says.

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