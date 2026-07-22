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Marais praises police for Bothasig drug bust

Drugs worth R 10 million confiscated in Bothasig, Cape Town.
  • Drugs worth R 10 million confiscated in Bothasig, Cape Town.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@SAPoliceService
SABC News

The Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety Minister, Anroux Marais, has applauded police for their recent drug bust in Bothasig, Cape Town.

The drugs are valued at R 10 million.

Officers pounded on a flat which had an area that had been used as a storage facility for an assortment of drugs, firearms and ammunition, earlier this week.

A 29-year-old man was arrested.

Marais says the bust has dealt a major blow to local gang syndicates operating in Cape Town.

 

Reporting by Vania Van Der Heever.

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