Marais praises police for Bothasig drug bust

The Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety Minister, Anroux Marais, has applauded police for their recent drug bust in Bothasig, Cape Town.

The drugs are valued at R 10 million.

Officers pounded on a flat which had an area that had been used as a storage facility for an assortment of drugs, firearms and ammunition, earlier this week.

A 29-year-old man was arrested.

Marais says the bust has dealt a major blow to local gang syndicates operating in Cape Town.

#sapsWC [SEVEN FIREARMS, AMMUNITION AND DRUGS WORTH R10 MILLION RAND SEIZED IN RICHWOOD, BOTHASIG] On Sunday, 19/07, members attached to #SAPS Crime Intelligence arrested a 29yr-old male at a premises in Sylvia Street, De Zicht, Richwood in Bothasig for the illegal possession of… pic.twitter.com/lZLdVjc9ZH — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 20, 2026

Reporting by Vania Van Der Heever.