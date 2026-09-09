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Mapisa-Nqakula’s travel allowances under spotlight in court

Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula testifies at the High Court in Pretoria on September 9, 2026.
  • Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula testifies at the High Court in Pretoria on September 9, 2026.
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  • SABC News
Zara Groenewald

Former National Assembly Speaker and Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s travel allowances have come under scrutiny in the High Court in Pretoria.

Mapisa-Nqakula, who faces 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering, has denied using illicit funds for overseas travel.

The state alleges she received about R4.5 million, including $10 000 from defence contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu.

Testifying in isiXhosa through an English interpreter, Mapisa-Nqakula says ministers receive foreign-currency allowances for official travel, including an advance for unforeseen expenses.

She says, “My staff has been given money, then my allowance will be taken off, be placed in an envelope, as we know they would be receiving it from Bidvest or wherever. The money that gets to be refunded back or taken back to the department, it is an advance allowance that one is given in case of any unexpected expenditure that had to take place.”

LIVE STREAM | Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula corruption trial:

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