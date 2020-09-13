Mapisa-Nqakula's office has previously said the trip coincided the Minister's work in Harare.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini says Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has completed and signed off on a report for the president on the circumstances that led to her sharing a flight to Zimbabwe with a delegation of senior ANC leaders.

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule led the delegation that flew to Harare to meet ZANU-PF leaders on the current crisis in that country – where dissidents have been subject to beatings and abductions.

The Presidency last week said Ramaphosa had noted the public discussion around the flight.

The DA is among the political parties that have reacted to the flight – saying Ramaphosa must act against her and others who transgressed the lockdown regulations.

Crisis in Zimbabwe

Meanwhile, SACP General Secretary Blade Nzimande has called for a frank discussion on the Zimbabwean crisis saying developments in that country directly impact on South Africa.

He was speaking at the end of his party’s online Central Committee meeting in Johannesburg.

Earlier, Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangwagwa, said he told President Cyril Ramaphosa by telephone that there was no crisis in his country – despite international concern about the crackdown on dissidents by the ZANU-PF government.

Nzimande says it will be misleading to deny that there is a crisis in our northern neighbour…

“The CC expressed solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe, many of whom found themselves with no other option but to leave or flee the country. South Africa is host to most of them, and is, in many ways, directly impacted by the crisis in Zimbabwe. The assertions that there is no crisis in Zimbabwe are nothing but a denial of the self-evident truth. In fact, you don’t even have to go Zimbabwe to see the crisis. You only have to go to our informal settlements in South Africa to see how many Zimbabweans who are trying to make an honest living for their families have had to come to South Africa to make a living because of the crisis we have there.”

