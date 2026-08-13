Mapisa-Nqakula’s lawyer to seek discharge in her corruption case

The defence team of former Defence Minister and National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says it will apply for a discharge in her corruption case in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

They argue that the State has failed to establish a prima facie case against her.

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering in the High Court in Pretoria and has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

This comes after the State closed its case in the trial.

The defence has requested the transcribed record of proceedings and has placed on record that it will file the discharge application.

The High Court has postponed the matter to 20 August to allow the defence to receive the transcripts and prepare its application. The State will then await the defence’s heads of argument before drafting its response.

The court has also granted an application by the SABC and eNCA to record and live broadcast proceedings of the trial going forward.

VIDEO | For the last weeks the State laid its case against Nqakula relying on co-accused, turned witness: