Mapisa-Nqakula’s case postponed to July 9

The case of the former National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, has been postponed to July 9 in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

She is accused of soliciting R4 million in bribes from a defence contractor during her tenure as Defence Minister.

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering.

In April, she was granted R50 000 bail with conditions including relinquishing her passport.

Presiding Magistrate, L.V Mahlangu says, “The state intends to align you to the High Court for trial. To enable the state to prepare the indictment the matter is postponed until the 9th of July 2024. You are currently on bail, your bail is extended on condition that on the 9th of July 2024 you appear at this court…The conditions of bail continue to exist and continue to operate without any amendments.”

