Mapisa-Nqakula to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court

Former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is expected to appear before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria where 12 charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering will be brought against her.

Mapisa-Nqakula is at the Lyttleton police station in Centurion, Pretoria, where she handed herself over to the authorities this morning.

She resigned both as Speaker and Member of Parliament yesterday citing her wish to safeguard the integrity of Parliament.

This comes amid corruption allegations against her when she was Defence minister.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will not be opposing bail.

The court process is expected to be quick, then she will return home and a date of the pretrial discussions will then ensue between her legal team and the NPA legal team.

