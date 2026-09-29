Mapisa-Nqakula says department should have reported S&T to SARS

Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says the Department of Defence should have communicated her travel allowances to South African Revenue Service (SARS) for tax purposes.

During cross-examination in her corruption and money laundering trial at the Pretoria High Court, the State questioned her on why the allowances were not declared to SARS.

Mapisa-Nqakula previously testified that unused Subsistence and Travel (S&T) money could be kept by ministers and said she used some of it to fund renovations to her home.

However, her cross-examination was cut short after she told the court she was too ill to continue with proceedings set to resume on 2 October.

“My lady, if this document does not contain the details of the S&T that I have received, which sometimes goes up to five S&Ts that I have received. If it is not contained in this document, I would therefore request that investigations be done between the department and SARS because the information is there,” says Mapisa-Nqakula while on the witness stand.

VIDEO | Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s testimony before court when she appeared on Monday: