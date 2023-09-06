National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has received the letter from ATM Leader, Vuyo Zungula requesting that voting on the Section 194 Committee report be conducted through a secret ballot.

This has been confirmed by Parliament’s spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo. Mothapo says Mapisa-Nqakula is applying her mind to Zungula’s request.

Zungula has listed 16 reasons why the Speaker should accept his request for a secret ballot instead of an open vote.

This as the Section 194 Committee’s recommendation for the removal of suspended Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane will be brought before the National Assembly for final approval on Monday next week.

Meanwhile, ATM national spokesperson Zama Ntshona says their call for a secret ballot is a move to safeguard democratic processes.

VIDEO | ATM pushes for secret ballot on impeachment of suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane: