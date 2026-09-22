Mapisa-Nqakula questioned over her repeated meetings with Ndhlovu

The State has questioned former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula over her repeated meetings with military contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu.

Mapisa-Nqakula is on trial for corruption and money laundering in the High Court in Pretoria.

The State alleges she influenced an R80 million Defence Department tender awarded to Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu before requesting illicit payments from her.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu testified that some of the meetings involved cash exchanges, while Mapisa-Nqakula says the meetings were about personal matters.

The State questioned whether the frequency of the visits could have raised concerns among other contractors.

Mapisa-Nqakula said she was not concerned, arguing that she did not have the power to award tenders.

She made use of an English interpreter.

“My lady, maybe they saw favouritism, but I do not have favouritism because I do not have powers to make a decision pertaining to such matters.”

Video: Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula corruption trial continues | 22 September 2026