Mapisa-Nqakula paid me R1,7m cash for renovations: Interior decorator

Interior decorator, Nomsa Shabangu, says former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula paid her about R1,7 million in cash for renovations, luxury furniture and décor at her Bruma home in the east of Johannesburg.

Shabangu concluded her testimony in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

She detailed extensive work including underfloor heating, gold-leaf ceilings, bathroom and kitchen renovations and custom-made furnishings.

The State alleges that the renovations were funded from payments by military defence contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to Mapisa-Nqakula linked to defence contracts awarded to her company, Umkhombe Marine.

Mapisa-Nqakula trial continues with state witness cross-examination