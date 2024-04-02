Mapisa-Nqakula must subject herself to ANC processes: Mokonyane

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African National Congress (ANC) First Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane says the Speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, is within her rights to explore any avenue that pertains to the corruption charges levelled against her.

Mokonyane was speaking in Soweto today where the ANC Women’s League is commemorating the 6th anniversary of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s passing.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria earlier today struck Mapisa-Nqakula’s urgent application to interdict her arrest off the roll.

Mokonyane says Mapisa-Nqakula should, however, subject herself to the legal and ANC organisational processes.

“It is within her own right to use any avenue but also subject herself to the legal and organizational processes. And for now, we do believe that she has never vowed to defy the ANC and we believe that she will remain that loyal and disciplined member of the ANC and act in line with the accordance of the ANC.”

Judge’s ruling

Delivering her ruling in court, Judge Sulet Potterill says it would not be competent for courts to interdict arrests as it would lead to the collapse of the criminal justice system.

Potterill says if the court were to grant such an order it would lead to the criminal justice system being controlled by suspects.

“The respondents argued that it would not be competent for this court to interdict an arrest. I’m in full agreement with this submission; not on the facts presented but more importantly, a court has to take cognisance of the fact that if a court grants such an order, the floodgates would be opened. Every suspect would be in a position to approach a court on an urgent basis setting out on speculation that there is a weak case against it and interdict an arrest.”

SABC News Political Reporter Samkele Maseko speaks to Nomvula Mokonyane on today’s court proceedings: