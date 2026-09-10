Mapisa-Nqakula fails to appear in court due to ill health

Former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s legal counsel has told the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that she is too unwell to proceed with her testimony on Thursday.

Mapisa-Nqakula, who is also the former Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, had to cut her testimony short on Wednesday after alerting her counsel that she was unwell and needed medical attention.

She faces 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering and has denied all charges against her.

On Wednesday, Mapisa-Nqakula’s travel allowances came under scrutiny.

The state alleges that she received about R4.5 million, including $10 000 from defence contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu.

Testifying in isiXhosa through an English interpreter, Mapisa-Nqakula says ministers receive foreign-currency allowances for official travel, including an advance for unforeseen expenses.

The trial proceedings will resume next week on 16 September.

Mapisa-Nqakula Trial | Mapisa-Nqakula is fatigued: Adv. Siyabulela Mapoma