Mapisa-Nqakula denies wig was code name for bribe

Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says she had asked the contractor and main witness in her corruption case, Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, for an actual wig.

She has refuted claims that the wig was a code name for a bribe.

Mapisa-Nqakula is facing charges of corruption and money laundering.

They relate to allegations of soliciting bribes worth millions of rand from the contractor when she was defence minister between 2016 and 2019.

Mapisa-Nqakula is currently testifying through an interpreter in the High Court in Pretoria.

Interpreter: “No, ma’am, I could organise one for you. You would not have to go to these places where we go to buy these things.”

Nosiviwe: “My Lady, andiwazi mina ke umehluko [I don’t know the difference]…”

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