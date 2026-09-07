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Mapisa-Nqakula denies using sangoma terms as codes to request money

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
  • Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appears in court, December 5, 2024.
  • Image Credits :
  • X @SibahleMotha
SABC News

Former Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has disputed claims that she used sangoma terms as codes to request money from Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu.

Mapisa-Nqakula was testifying in a corruption trial at the Gauteng High Court sitting in Pretoria.

In July, contractor Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu told the court that the two allegedly used certain sangoma jargon, such as indumba, which means African Shrine, impepho as incense and amayeza, known as a medicinal herb, as code words for money.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu also detailed an incident where Mapisa-Nqakula allegedly called her to her home, claiming to have had a dream that she needed to interpret but later demanded money from her to fund her home renovations during her tenure.

Mapisa-Nqakula is facing 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering for allegedly soliciting bribes amounting to over R4 million during her tenure as Defence Minister.

Mapisa-Nqakula has been testifying in isiXhosa whilst a court interpreter translates into English.

Court dismisses Mapisa-Nqakula’s discharge application:

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