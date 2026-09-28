Mapisa-Nqakula denies R2 million promotion bribe allegation

Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has denied an allegation that she asked military contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu for R2 million to secure her husband’s promotion to South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Surgeon-General.

She maintains she had no power to make the appointment, with the final decision resting with the President.

The state, however, alleges she intended to use the money to influence then SANDF Chief General Solly Shoke to secure Ndhlovu’s promotion.

Mapisa-Nqakula is being cross-examined by State Prosecutor Adv Emile Van der Merwe in the High Court in Pretoria.

Speaking through a court interpreter, she says, “My lady, indeed this is the state’s perception, but I have no knowledge of what you are saying.”

Van der Merwe responded by saying, “I put it to you that you had the ability both legally and politically to persuade and ensure the appointment of Ndhlovu. ”

LIVE STREAM | Mapisa-Nqakula’s corruption trial: